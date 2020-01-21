Teachman’s Take: Cold and quiet closeout to our Monday, next system looms

High pressure is beginning to move away from the Sunflower State and that is why our winds were out of the northeast today.

This breeze has been blowing over snow-packed areas to the northeast, keeping us a lot colder in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Winds have already turned to the southeast out west which has made for a much warmer day in places like Dodge City and Elkhart.

We’ll spend another night in the freezer with lows tumbling back into the single digits and teens. Cloud cover will build in from the west ahead of our next storm system by Tuesday morning.

Highs will struggle tomorrow thanks to the thickening clouds, only rising into the 30s and 40s.

This developing area of low pressure will move our way. Moisture will develop out west first and spread eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The bulk of it will begin in the form as rain. As this tracks to the east, it will be running into colder air as the sun sets. This will make for a transition to snow and possibly a little sleet/freezing rain.

Brief, heavier bursts of rain and snow are possible as this wave tracks into the Wichita Metro and eastern reaches of the state. By early Wednesday afternoon, phase one of this storm is out of here.

It looks to bring light accumulations of snow with the lightest amounts in Western Kansas. In Wichita and surrounding neighborhoods, expect 1-3″ of snow. There could be an isolated spot or two that pick up little more, especially northeast of Wichita.

The moisture will wraparound as colder air crashes in on Thursday. Lingering rain/snow showers are possible with this second phase. A couple snow showers may hold into early Friday before this system finally exits. A nice warming trend develops just in time for the weekend with highs surging back to the 50s by Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman