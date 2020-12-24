Teachman’s Take: Cold Christmas Eve turns milder by Christmas Day, winter system expected early next week

High winds, falling temperatures, elevated fire danger and snow squalls! This has been what Kansans have faced today!

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have expired. Winds could still gust above 40 MPH.

These winds will weaken from west to east this evening. Our fire threat has dropped. Locations farther east will wait to see a wind reduction during the early overnight. Stronger wind gusts will return especially out west Christmas Eve morning.

We have also had a few snow squalls across Kansas today. They will track eastward into this evening and fade away. These snow squalls briefly reduced visibility and produced a dusting of snow in a few spots.

Overnight temps will drop into the teens and 20s, leading to a chilly Christmas Eve.

Temps tomorrow will be coldest to the northeast where highs will be stuck in the 20s. Temps trend warmer to the west. Expect near 40° in Wichita and some 50s out in western Kansas.

Christmas will be milder in the 50s. An isolated 60-degree reading is not out of the question out west!

It won’t be too bad this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Next week conditions turn unsettled late Monday through Wednesday. A powerful winter storm is expected to take shape.

For us here in Kansas, the storm’s track and temperatures will be important. This will tell the tale of where rain, a wintry mix and snow align.

Temperatures will turn sharply colder and this system may become more of a snow/freezing rain event for us here on the Central High Plains. It is one to watch closely!

