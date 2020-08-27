Teachman’s Take: Cold front and tropical moisture brings showers and storms this weekend

Temperatures once again reached the 90s this afternoon. More clouds popped up southeast of the Turnpike associated with Hurricane Laura. Due to the moisture in the air, we will struggle to cool down tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Laura is now a tropical storm. It will continue to move north and weaken early tonight. The impacts on Kansas will be minimal. The tropical moisture will stream in our direction, but the storm itself will become a depression over Kentucky. The remnants will track into the Mid-Atlantic for the remainder of the workweek.

We will have a parade of cold fronts set to impact the Central High Plains in the days ahead. The first arrives Friday night. Looks like any storms that try to develop Friday evening will be sparse.

It’s Kansas and it’s summertime which means any of these opportunities could bring about a severe storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center recognizes this and has placed a Marginal Risk over much of the state Friday night.

Activity looks much more organized after midnight through Saturday morning.

This front will hang out and produce another wave of showers and storms Saturday night.

Southern Kansas is under another Marginal Risk Saturday night. Large hail and damaging winds will be primary hazards.

Another front moves in Sunday night. It will spark another round of storms.

Temperatures will be hotter tomorrow. Compressional warming will do its thing and heat up areas south of the cold front Friday afternoon.

Milder air moves in this weekend with highs Saturday in the 80s. The heat tries to fight back Sunday but will retreat with the next cold frontal passage. Early next week, highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. A town or two could drop into the upper 40s for lows up north before a warming trend returns by the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman