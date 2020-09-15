Teachman’s Take: Cold front arrives Wednesday with little fanfare, long dry stretch anticipated

Over the next 24 hours, a cold front will make a move on our region. It will come through with little fanfare when it comes to changing temperatures and moisture. You will notice an increase in haze due to smoke from western US wildfires.

Our mornings have been gorgeous this week, and today was no different with temps ranging from the 40s to the 60s. Great Bend dipped to 48!

We will have another cool and comfy night before tomorrow’s cold front.

Fall fanatics, however, will be disappointed as this cold front is more of a wind shift out of the north with little impact on our temps once it passes. While a sprinkle is possible southeast of the Turnpike, this front will drive by dry and only set our temperatures back by a few degrees.

Winds will return out of the south on Thursday, keeping our warm pattern of highs in the 80s in place through the weekend and beyond.

Latest model trends are backing off the rain for late in the weekend and into early next week.

We may have to wait for a better shot for showers next Wednesday into Thursday as another cold front tracks south through Kansas. Once that clears, temps will reset to the 80s out west, 70s for our central communities and 60s to the east.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The forward speed of Hurricane Sally has slowed down. I can walk faster than it is moving around 2 MPH. Landfall is expected Wednesday near the Alabama coastline. Winds have dropped to 80 MPH with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Little change in intensity expected tonight.

Due to this slow movement, a foot to more than 20″ of rain could fall along the northern Gulf Coast, creating life-threatening flooding.

Stay with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team for updates as this makes landfall over the next day.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman