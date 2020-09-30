Teachman’s Take: Cold front brings a cooler change, summer temps to return next week

A cold front came through town today which is why the winds intensified. Gusts ranged from 20 to 35 MPH.

Before we start to feel the effects of this front overnight, we were able to warm to the 70s and 80s. The southwest corner pushed the 90s this afternoon.

A sprinkle is possible overnight especially through the southern half of the state.

Winds will weaken after sunset which will pave the path for overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. We should stay warm enough to avoid frost headlines.

Sunshine will return Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Over the weekend, another cold front sweeps through the region. Sprinkles and showers are possible Saturday from central into eastern Kansas. Amounts look light.

Next week offers up more dry weather with warming winds. Highs by Monday will return to the 80s for the majority of our viewing area. We will see the 90s added in the mix out west as next week progresses before temps cool by the start of the following weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman