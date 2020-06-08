Teachman’s Take: Cold front brings gusty winds and storm chances

High pressure is slowly but surely building eastward but we’re still under the influence of its warmth.

Temps have soared today with the majority of the region climbing into the mid and upper 90s. Some spots have climbed above the century mark in the southwest part of the state. Gusty southerly winds have also brought more moisture to the air which has given us Heat Index values close to the triple digits.

A cold front will track our way this evening and this is going to finally bring some relief from this stifling atmosphere. If we can break the strong cap in place, we could see an isolated strong to severe storm in far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk for some of our northwest communities for the possibility of large hail and gusty winds early tonight.

Most of us will stay dry through the overnight with lows remaining in the 60s and 70s in Central Kansas with the 50s out west.

The bulk of the moisture doesn’t move in until tomorrow as the boundary moves eastward through the state.

Scattered showers and storms are likely from the west to the east with a better chance of moisture in the Wichita Metro later in the evening.

Across Northcentral and Northeastern Kansas is where the best ingredients sit for strong to severe storms as this cold front interacts with the remnants of Cristobal. That turning of the wind as you go higher into the sky could produce a brief tornado along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.

Not only do we have the risk for strong storms but also extreme winds.

Gusts could top out over 60 mph through parts of the viewing area which is why High Wind Watches and Warnings have been posted throughout the majority of Kansas!

Temperatures will really tumble behind this front with highs dropping from the 90s and triple digits that we have had lately to the 60s, 70s and 80s tomorrow.

Wednesday will be drier and a lot calmer as this system clears the Central High Plains. The heat and humidity ramp up again as high pressure builds back in late this week into the weekend. Highs will surge back into the 90s with just a stray shower or storm possible Friday through the Sunday in our western neighborhoods.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman