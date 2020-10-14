Teachman’s Take: Cold front on the move, drastic cool-down ahead

A parade of cold fronts over the next week will pave a path through Kansas, reinforcing the fact that fall is here!

Winds have been kicking up today ahead of one of these cold fronts. Red Flag Warnings are in effect through this evening because of the windy and dry conditions.

Blustery winds are on tap overnight as this fronts tracks through the region. Some spots could experience gusts over 40 mph.

Clouds will continue to thicken up tonight as this wave moves in. With the increasing clouds, we will also have the potential for a few sprinkles. The best chances for a a stray shower will come late tonight into early Thursday.

Temperatures will tumble into tomorrow morning as winds take back over from the north, falling back into the 30s and 40s.

A Frost Advisory has been issued throughout parts of Western Kansas through early Thursday. Dundy County, Nebraska, is under a Freeze Warning.

Behind the front, highs on Thursday will be much cooler. The entire region will be sitting well below average for this time of year.

By the afternoon, you can expect readings to be in the 50s to the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

As a trailing piece of energy works through the region Thursday night, a few more showers will be possible.

Temps rebound Saturday to the 70s before the next cold front Saturday night. Sunday looks like a raw and cloudy day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temps will remain below average next Monday and look to remain that way in the extended period.

We will warm briefly before the arrival of another cold front next Wednesday night/Thursday. That front could bring some moisture our way. Trends will need to be monitored as we get closer because we need the rain! If moisture does survive, could temps be cold enough for a few snowflakes to the northwest? Stay tuned!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman