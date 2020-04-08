Teachman’s Take: Cold front pushes through, big changes Thursday

A cold front has been working through the region today. You wouldn’t know it by stepping out the door with widespread 70s and 80s for highs.

Colder air will sink southward overnight. Lows will be cooler compared to what we awakened to this morning, dipping into the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will be on the move Thursday and a sprinkle or a shower may get squeezed from the sky. Temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year.

Thursday night into Friday morning, southwest Kansas has the potential to see a shower or two. This wave will track east through the rest of the state. It will run into drier air with only a sprinkle remaining from central into eastern Kansas.

Late Friday afternoon through the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible to the southwest.

This weekend a stronger system will make a run for us. It will produce widespread rain Saturday into Sunday. At this time, another surge of colder air will shift towards us. Highs by Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s.

Towns to the north and west may see snow trying to mix in with the rain by the end of this system on Easter.

A wintry mix will work through the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles Monday. The track of this will be important because the slightest shift north could bring this moisture into our far southwest communities.

The chill won’t budge at all next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Several nights over the next 7 to 10 days will drop into frost/freeze territory. Definitely a wintry change from the spring we have enjoyed here lately!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman