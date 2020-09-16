Teachman’s Take: Cold front tracking through the viewing area, haze increases

A cold front has been on the move today and it has brought some clouds and a few sprinkles.

This boundary will bring our winds back around from the north and it will usher in a more refreshing feel for this time of year through the end of the workweek.

It has also brought some of the smoke and haze from the wildfires out west toward us.

This has brought air quality alerts to the Kansas-Colorado State-line, and you can see how poor the air is from our Colby SkyView camera. If you are affected by the smoke, make sure you limit your outdoor exposure.

Clockwise motion around an area high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will keep that smoke overhead into the latter half of the workweek.

With the cooler and drier flow overnight, temps will dip back into the 40s and 50s. Parts of southcentral Kansas will drop to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be gorgeous for late September, with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s under mainly sunny skies.

This quiet weather pattern holds heading into the weekend with winds turning back around from the south. High pressure will move eastward allowing that warmer breeze which will keep us seasonable.

Expect temps to rise into the low to mid 80s under mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Another cold front will move our way Sunday but that boundary is also looking to come through dry. It will merely be a wind switch for the KSN Viewing Area.

High pressure dominates our weather into our third-full week of September with dry and sunshine-filled skies. Moisture will be lacking all the way through next week but a disturbance tracking from the west could bring a stray shower to parts of Northern and Western Kansas early next week. Highs will hold near average for this time of the year, staying in the low to mid 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman