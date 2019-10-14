Teachman’s Take: Cold front will erase some of our warmth

It was a gorgeous start to the workweek. Throughout the viewing area, temperatures soared into the 70s and 80s.

High pressure has been in control which has kept our winds out of the SE, helping us stay mild. Lows will be a bit above average through the overnight with cooler temps out west.

This area of high pressure is moving away from us, making way for our next cold front to arrive from the north.

Not only will this bring cooler air back to Kansas but we could see an isolated shower or two southeast of the Turnpike.

Skies will quickly clear as it moves away with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler with temps mostly in the 60s.

Expect clear skies overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as an area of high pressure sinks southward.

We’ll have a lot more sunshine for the middle of the week with temps warming up first in Western Kansas and the rest of the state by Thursday.

More warmth will stream in through Friday as winds turn southerly, allowing highs to climb back above average. By the end of the workweek, we’ll be feeling the 70s and 80s again. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday as a cold front slides into the state. Activity should be scattered but it will be something to monitor if you have outdoor plans.

A more potent area of low pressure looks to develop by Sunday into Monday, bringing more chilly weather with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman