Teachman’s Take: Colder weekend

Snowfall accumulations up north will generally be an inch or two. Due to warm conditions the last several days, much of what falls will melt on contact with the ground.

Rain changing to snow will work east through Saturday morning as it tapers. Skies will take time to clear until Saturday evening.

Temperatures will cool overnight to the 20s and 30s.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s. A freeze is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows drop into the 20s.

Next week, spring will return! It’s just going to take a few days. By mid-week, we’re sailing well into the 60s with the 70s on our door step.

Showers and thunderstorms will also return Wednesday and Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman