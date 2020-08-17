Teachman’s Take: Comfortable conditions on tap into Tuesday

High pressure is settling in from the north behind the cold front that moved through yesterday and it is bringing a lot more sunshine to Kansas.

Northerly winds have been pumping in drier air, translating to more comfortable conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 60s throughout the Sunflower State under starry skies.

It will be great to throw open the windows and give the A/C a break. We cannot rule out a spotty sprinkle out west tonight as a weak wave skirts through the viewing area.

The flow changes to more of a southerly direction into our Tuesday, which will start to bring more warmth and also more moisture into the air.

Highs climb back into the 80s and 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

This heating could help spark a few storms out west as our next disturbance moves in. A stray shower is possible in Wichita but the better chances remain west.

The instability in the atmosphere is a bit greater to the west and that is where a Marginal Risk in place for the threat of gusty winds and hail.

These will quickly fizzle Tuesday night as our daytime driven instability wanes but a few showers and storms are possible in the Wichita Metro early Wednesday. Southerly winds continue to pump in more warmth by the latter half of the workweek as our next disturbance gears up late Thursday. Northwesterly flow continues aloft which means weak impulses will continue to track into through the region.

That system looks to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the state with some potentially on the strong side. Some of these storms may linger into early Friday before clearing out. The area of high pressure that has been situated to our west builds farther east by the weekend which brings a return to not only the heat but the sunshine for us.

Temps surge into the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with a steamier feel. Drier conditions hold into the start of the next week with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman