Teachman’s Take: Comfortable feeling, slim storm chances hold

Our Tuesday began on quite the comfortable note with some of us even in the 50s. This is seasonably cool for this time of the year and it is going to remain that way as we progress toward mid-week.

High pressure at the surface is moving eastward and this has turned our winds around from the southeast which will start to usher in more warmth in the days ahead.

It will take a little time so enjoy the pleasant feel in the air while we have it. A disturbance is tracking through the region this evening which is bringing widely scattered showers and the potential for storms.

With warmer temps to the west, there is a little more instability which could bring a rogue strong to severe storm. A Marginal Risk is in place for some parts of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

A storm or two could contain hail and brief gusty winds so stay weather aware. Any activity should fizzle as it tracks southeastward overnight. A few showers are possible in the Wichita Metro early Wednesday before clearing.

Wednesday temps will start off in the 60s across the board under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures do slacken a few degrees Wednesday but then we get back up and climb the rest of the workweek into the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s.

Northwesterly flow aloft continues into mid-week which does transport another impulse into the Sunflower State.

This wave could bring a few showers and storms for the afternoon but many will stay dry. One or two could be on the strong side with brief gusty winds and hail.

The next piece of energy sinks into the region by late Thursday and Friday. That upper-level low pressure could spark a few storms, with a couple potentially stronger.

There is a Marginal Risk in play for a sliver of the viewing area.

Temperatures are held down behind it with mild highs on Friday. High temps will be hotter this weekend as the humidity builds due to the area of high pressure to our west inching eastward.

The mid to upper 90s return across the viewing area for Saturday and Sunday along with a good deal of sunshine. A system dives our way Saturday night which could bring a shower or thunderstorm but chances look slim right now. Sunshine prevails heading into next week with temps hanging into the mid-90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman