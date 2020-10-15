Teachman’s Take: Comfortable warm up before a cold front this weekend

Fall is settling in today and plans to stay for a while. Overnight, frost and freeze alerts are posted where temps will dip to the lower 30s. A city or two will drop to the upper 20s.

A weak system will work through and may pop a sprinkle, but the atmosphere is dry.

Winds will kick up Friday afternoon out west. The relative humidity will be 20-25% range out that way which would keep us in better shape from fire danger as temps warm.

Highs Friday will be in the 60s with some 70s out west.

The weekend will be half ‘n half. Half mild and the other half chilly. Saturday will be the pick of the two days with sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front comes in Saturday night and will keep us in the 40s and 50s Sunday.

Clouds will hold strong to round out the weekend. The winds will be strong for much of Saturday but weaken for a brief period ahead of the front. As the front comes through, you will know it because you will hear it! Moisture looks limited with a chance for showers to the east.

Next week the pendulum swings warmer through mid-week ahead of a more potent push of cold air. That burst of cold air could bring a hard freeze next Thursday night into Friday morning. I see temps dropping in northern and western Kansas to the 20s. Communities in northwest Kansas could dip into the teens! Showers could accompany this frontal boundary as it comes through.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman