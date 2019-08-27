Teachman’s Take: Comfortably cool stretch of quiet days

We saw an increase in cloud cover this afternoon over a good portion of the state leading to a spotty sprinkle or shower. This has helped to keep our temperatures on the comfortable side. The humidity is low and temperatures, especially for late August, can’t be beat. Overnight, we can kiss these clouds goodbye.

A spotty sprinkle or brief shower will linger into early evening. Rainfall amounts aren’t high and this activity will move out quickly. With light winds, temperatures will cool into the 50s and lower 60s overnight.

Sunshine will dominate for our Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will feel higher by Thursday as a stretch of unsettled weather marches this way.

Wednesday will be dry but a storm or two could hug the Kansas/Colorado state line by evening. Thursday will be one of our warmest days before another drop by the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will return Friday into Saturday. Highs will stay in the 80s through this weekend and turn a touch warmer early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman