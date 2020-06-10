Teachman’s Take: Cool and windy will turn warmer tomorrow

Winds were still strong today, but thankfully that is coming to an end this evening.

As winds weaken, temperatures will become cool for this time of year. Overnight lows drop to the 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Mostly dry conditions are expected overnight with the exception of a sprinkle for some of our western communities.

It won’t stay cool for long. Tomorrow is looking like another toasty summer day. Highs will warm to the upper 80s and 90s tomorrow afternoon with a southwesterly wind and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

As as disturbance tracks through the state, showers and storms could pop up tomorrow evening.

A spotty shower is possible Friday evening due to a weak low pressure system and disturbance out southwest. There is not a lot of moisture to feed this disturbance so chances will remain slim.

Dry skies and warm weather will dominate this weekend. High pressure will take over again and the next week we will stay in the 90s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman