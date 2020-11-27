Teachman’s Take: Cool comfort for Black Friday, weekend storm tracks south

After a frosty and foggy start for some, it turned out to be a mild Thanksgiving. Wichita hit a high of 60!

A dry cold front has worked through most of the region as it switches our winds out of the north heading into tonight.

Temperatures will fall for Black Friday by a few degrees. It will not be a huge change. Skies will be bright.

A system skirts to our south this weekend. The Oklahoma Panhandle may see some light snowfall accumulation over the weekend from a trace to half inch.

Folks near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line stand a chance for picking up sprinkles or a light rain shower or two.

About 2/3 of the state will see sunshine sticking around this weekend, but counties closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will battle more clouds with a limited rain/snow chance. Any flurries/light snow we do see will be during the coldest times of the day and will not impact travel.

A strong cold front comes in Sunday. Winds will gust between 35 and 45 MPH. This frontal passage will also bring much colder temperatures to the region next week. Highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. There are hints of another system by the middle of next week that could affect Central into Eastern Kansas, bringing light snow showers.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman