Teachman’s Take: Cool comfort for the last night of July, limited rain chances expected this weekend

Temperatures were below average again today. We only reached the upper 70s to the middle 80s across Kansas.

An isolated shower or storm is possible to the northwest this evening. Any activity will weaken after sunset.

Looking back at the month of July, we have trended well above average when it comes to rainfall from Wichita, to Dodge City, Goodland and Salina.

Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs tomorrow will look similar to today with humidity that is bearable for the first day of August. We will only reach the 80s with a northerly flow. A city or two to the southwest will make to the lower 90s.

A cold front is approaching this weekend and will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures mild through the weekend. Northern Kansas will see this rain sprout first during the afternoon.

This wave will track to the east/southeast into the night while continuing to pop showers and thunderstorms.

A Marginal Risk is pinpointed for areas out west due to the risk that a storm or two could briefly become severe with hail/damaging winds.

Wichita could see some of this rain by evening and through the overnight.

Sunday morning this wave is history and the humidity will be even lower. Dew points at the end of this weekend will be in the 50s which is incredible for early August! Sunday evening showers and a few storms will develop along the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Temperatures next week will favor the 80s over the 90s. The 90s are trying to sneak in by the end of the workweek. However, with the northwesterly flow we are in right now, with disturbances coming through every so often, it helps to keep us milder rather than hotter. Another wave of showers and storms will affect a good portion of our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, keeping our progressive pattern alive and thriving through the end of next week with more chances for rain.

The Tropics are also active with one named hurricane, Isaias. The Bahamas and eastern Florida will be targeted over the weekend before the storm takes a turn and hugs the Eastern Seaboard into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman