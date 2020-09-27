Teachman’s Take: Cooler and more Fall-like heading into Monday

BIG weather changes are underway thanks to a potent cold front tracking across the region.

This boundary is ushering in temperatures that are about 30-40 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago. Yesterday, Wichita reached a high of 94. This frontal passage has also brought some moisture to the Sunflower State even with severe storms earlier today.

Winds have switched around from the north and that’s going to be the case into Monday with the blustery conditions holding in place. Gusts today across the area topped out between 40-55 mph making it feel chilly.

That cooler flow will make for crisp overnight lows with some of us out west dipping into the 30s. Closer to Wichita, we’ll be holding in the upper 40s.

A few showers will be possible through the early overnight with the heaviest of the rain exiting off to the east.

With this push of colder air, I see our region avoiding frost headlines. After today, a sunshiny stretch of weather will greet us for the workweek. Temps will rise into the 60s and 70s under plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon.

That is below average for this time of the year. High pressure takes over behind the cold front keeping us quiet and pleasant into Tuesday. More 70s are expected Tuesday with a warmer turn in the 80s by Wednesday.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with another cool-down on the way. Overnight lows will round out the workweek in the 40s, still avoiding frost advisory territory. Rainfall going forward looks limited after today. We may have to wait for a slim chance October 4/5 followed by October 10/11! Summer will also try and fight back over the next couple of weeks. I don’t think we are finished with the 80s and potentially 90s after this week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman