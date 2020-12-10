Teachman’s Take: Cooler change over the next 24, tracking rain and snow into the weekend

A gorgeous and above average day greeted us along with much of the country. Today we had widespread highs in the 60s with a few 70s thrown in for good measure.

This will end tomorrow as a cold front arrives from the northwest.

At the same time, a system off the California coast will cruise in our direction, setting the stage for rain and snow by Friday.

Temps will be divided on Thursday. Much cooler behind the front compared to locations ahead of it. Wichita will be able to partake in some of the warmth before it is yanked out with a high in the lower 60s.

Showers will track from the southwest to the northeast Thursday night into Friday morning. Initially, any activity will be spotty before we overcome the dry air at the surface. There will be a division from the rain in central and eastern Kansas to all snow to the northwest.

That dividing line of rain/snow will flirt with our central communities as moisture ramps up on Friday.

Right now, it looks like the better position for accumulating snowfall into Saturday morning will be near and north of I-70 along with points to the west. Wichita may see a few flurries or a period of light snow, but the bulk of the snow will stay to the north/northwest where 1″ to 3″ of snow will be possible.

There is another piece of energy Saturday night into Sunday morning that could impact southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle, adding a little more snow to that part of the region.

Temperatures for the weekend and into next week will settle into the 30s and 40s. Models are hinting at another system next Tuesday – Thursday that could bring more moisture to the area possibly in the form of snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman