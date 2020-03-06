Teachman’s Take: Critical fire conditions for today and into the weekend before the next round of rain

Afternoon highs warmed thanks to the sunshine and high pressure system overhead, but our winds have been the main story today. Strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph and dry air has created critical fire weather conditions. Several fires have popped up on the radar this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning is issued until 7 tonight.

Clear skies will allow any heat that we got today to be released into the atmosphere. Lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight.

Warm weather will begin to filter into the state tomorrow from the north and west. Temperatures will look similar to today, if not higher in places.

Southerly winds will return tomorrow and will help temperatures to warm for Friday and into the weekend.

The warm weather, along with strong winds, and dry air will create conditions for dangerous fire weather for Friday and Saturday. More Fire Weather Warnings are expected within the next few days.

More clouds are expected on Saturday ahead of the next wet weather system. We will expect rain to enter the state on Sunday afternoon. This system will track east through the overnight. A few showers will linger into Monday morning, but most will begin to dry on Monday.

Spotty showers are possible on throughout next week, but chances stay slim.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman