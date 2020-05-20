Teachman’s Take: Door opens soon to round after round of rain into the holiday weekend

The high pressure system centered over the middle of the country is starting to lose its hold on the Central High Plains.

This afternoon, we have seen a few sprinkles and light rain showers in western Kansas. This is not much moisture, but we will take any raindrops we can get in this part of the state.

As the hours go by, stronger storms will gather in eastern Colorado and march to the state line. As the evening continues these should weaken.

The door to an unsettled stretch opens wide Thursday throughout the Central High Plains.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase by midday and stick around through the afternoon.

Storms from central into eastern Kansas will produce brief heavy downpours and small hail.

Storms that form in western Kansas after 4 PM will have plenty of bark and bite to them. All forms of severe weather are on the table and we will be watching the threat closely. There is a Slight Risk for this area Thursday evening.

These storms will cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder. It will track east/southeast overnight and into early Friday morning.

After that clears, the atmosphere will get a few hours to recuperate. The next batch of storms Friday evening will be where a Marginal Risk is in place for our south central and southeastern communities.

I can see another wave of strong to severe storms developing by Saturday evening. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

Please be weather aware over the holiday weekend for the threat of severe storms and persistent heavy rainfall. An inch upwards of 3″ of rain, if not more, will be possible. This could lead to flooding concerns.

More storms expected on Sunday followed by Memorial Day. We may be able to get a break next Tuesday and dry out a couple of days before storms return the following Thursday.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 50s. Goodland will drop to the upper 40s.

Highs Thursday will feel muggier in the 70s with the southeasterly flow. Once again the southwest corner will warm into the 80s.

We will peak at 86 Saturday afternoon in Wichita before temperatures drop to the 70s for a couple of days. We will return to the 80s next Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman