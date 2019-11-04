Teachman’s Take: Drying out and cooler for Tuesday

A weak frontal boundary has been moving eastward through the region. This has squeezed out a few sprinkles and light rain showers in northern Kansas today.

This minor chance for rain will diminish through the evening with partly clear skies through the overnight.

Temperatures will bottom out close to freezing so you’ll want a jacket early Tuesday.

Tomorrow, as winds turn back around to the southwest, more warmth will approach, especially out west.

Highs stay below average. We will be dry, with temps climbing back into the 50s and 60s.

Even more warmth will stream in ahead of our next system, which is slated to arrive late Wednesday. Temps will finally climb back toward seasonable norms with clouds thickening up through the day.

Rain chances will be on the increase Wednesday night into Thursday with the best chances spread across the southern half of the viewing area. We’ll have to watch for a couple of snowflakes, or maybe some sleet/freezing rain trying to mix in across Northern Kansas where the air will be cooler.

Highs will take a big hit as this area of low pressure moves away. Expect afternoon readings to top out in the 30s and 40s by Thursday. High pressure takes over by Friday with winds becoming southerly once again. This will give us nice boost in temperatures just in time for the weekend with highs surging back into the 60s and even 70s by Saturday afternoon. Another cold front will move in by the end of the weekend, bringing a shot of cooler air with highs falling back into the 50s for Sunday. A sprinkle or shower is possible as this passes through the Central High Plains.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman