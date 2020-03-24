Teachman’s Take: Drying out and warming up into Wednesday

As an area of low pressure works eastward, drier air is working into Kansas.

High pressure takes over and this is going to bring a decrease in clouds and more sunshine for Wednesday.

A mix of clouds and stars are on the way tonight with lows staying mild as winds turn around from the south.

We will awaken to temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a quiet morning in store. Some patchy fog is possible in south central and southeastern Kansas where the moisture content in the air will be higher.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer with the help of a stronger south wind. We will see a surge into the 70s across the state and several 80s out west.

With the dry air overhead, there is a high fire danger for select counties out west, so avoid any outdoor burning if you live in one of the counties highlighted below.

A cold front will move in Thursday and this will be the focus for our next chance of rain. A few sprinkles are possible with cooler highs to the north of the boundary and much warmer to the south.

Ahead of that front is also where the atmosphere will be the most unstable. With the front pressing southward, our storm chances will heighten and so will the shot for a strong to severe storm. A Marginal Risk is posted for Thursday night into Friday morning, meaning one or two storms could include quarter size hail and gusty winds.

The clouds will hang tough as another area of low pressure moves in from the west on Friday. This wave will be more organized with the potential for additional showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend.

As colder air infiltrates to the northwest, a bit of wet snow mixes in. The active pattern does not stop there with another chance for rain by the start of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman