Teachman’s Take: Early week warming, cool down around the corner

Southerly flow has brought our temperatures well above average for this time of the year. Highs soared into the 70s and 80s today.

The winds will remain a bit breezy through the overnight which will help keep us milder. We still can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or patch of drizzle East of the Turnpike, but chances are slim. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is on the table Tuesday as dry air keeps pumping in. Highs will soar into the 80s throughout much of the state. Keep in mind, average high temperatures for this time of year are in the middle 60s. It will be great to get out and ride the bike or take a jog.

Two fronts are on the way, but the one that seals the deal putting us on a colder path this week sinks south by Wednesday. Highs will remain above the norm in Central Kansas with highs in the 80s. The atmosphere will have a cap or a lid on top of it, which will suppress any thunderstorm development through Wednesday.

Northerly flow will take over, holding highs into the 60s Thursday. This frontal passage sets the stage for a wave of moisture to move in Thursday into Friday. More widespread showers are likely with some snow possibly mixing in for our western towns.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for highs Thursday afternoon with some spots dipping to around the freezing mark into early Friday. Slim chances for rain hold as we approach our holiday weekend.

More seasonable conditions are in store for Good Friday and Holy Saturday with temps topping out in the 60s and 70s. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out ahead of a more organized system which is expected to arrive just in time for Easter Sunday.

This storm system will bring a better chance of rain. The track will play a big role in our precipitation type and if we can tap into colder air in time before the moisture exits. If we can get that colder air to work in tandem with the moisture, some snow could mix in across Western Kansas into early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman