Teachman’s Take: End of heat wave’s in sight, unsettled by Sunday

The end of this heat wave is in sight! We do have one more day to get through filled with triple digits temperatures, high levels of humidity and gusty winds.

As strong southerly winds stay in play, overnight lows will feel stuffy, mostly in the 70s. While an isolated shower or storm is possible out west, most locations will be dry and any storms that do try to form will struggle to sustain themselves.

Excessive Heat Warnings linger through Saturday evening for central and eastern Kansas. Western Kansas is under a Heat Advisory. Heat index readings will once again feel like 105 to as much as 110. In a few cases where the moisture content in the atmosphere is higher, a heat index up to 115 isn’t unheard of in this environment.

By Saturday evening, a cold front advances south into northwestern Kansas. This will spark a few showers and thunderstorms that will favor our northern and western communities. One or two could be on the stronger side, but most storms should behave and give us a little rain.

Scattered storms are possible going into Sunday as the front locks up just to the northwest of Wichita. Areas ahead of the front will heat up to nearly 90 with milder conditions behind.

Rain should move out by Monday. Temperatures will feel much better than this week with highs in the 80s. We’ll gradually warm closer to 90 by week’s end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman