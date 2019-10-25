Teachman’s Take: Enjoy Saturday because BIG changes ahead!

It was another day with high temperatures below average. Temperatures only reached the 50s for most. A few 60s out west.

A chilly night will follow our fallish day. Temperatures for your Friday Football Fever Forecast will be in the 40s. It may feel a little cooler because of a northerly wind that is filtering in cold air.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors this weekend. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny.

The northerly winds will try to shift back to a southerly flow and temperatures will rebound into the 60s.

A cold front will quickly track through the state on Sunday.

A shower or two is possible along the front, but the bigger story will come on Monday. Rain and snow showers are possible at the start of your work week.

Rain and snow showers will start in western Kansas and track east. Temperatures will be important as to who sees more snow versus the rain!

Light accumulation looks possible for parts of the state. We will be able to nail down the specifics regarding snowfall totals over the weekend as the system gets closer.

Temperatures will be much colder on Monday and Tuesday with bitterly cold overnight lows. We’ll slowly crawl back up Thursday.

Your Halloween Forecast will be a chilly and dry one.

After an active start to the work week, skies clear out with temperatures remaining below average.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman