Teachman’s Take: Evening severe storms, less heat and humidity this weekend

A strong cold front is just to our north. Isolated storms have blossomed over southwest Kansas, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. We had several reports of landspouts or a weak tornado this evening over southwest Greeley County.

We are also starting to see signs of development coming out of Nebraska in northern Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch is now in effect for this part of our viewing area. As we get into the evening, we will see an uptick in storms across northern and western Kansas.

Damaging winds and large hail are possible with heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the early, isolated stage of storm development.

Expect frequent lightning as these storms cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder overnight. This complex will shift into our southern communities as the night progresses. Any leftovers will end early in the day.

Once we are on the northern side of this front, we will have milder temperatures and less humidity around this weekend.

The front is going to hang out around western Kansas producing more storms Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Temperatures will stand strong in the 80s over the weekend and into next week with less humidity. Best chances for rain will be Tuesday and Thursday nights across the state.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman