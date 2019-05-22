Teachman’s Take: Evening Severe T-Storm Watch, Unsettled Pattern Continues

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 10 PM. This is for large hail and damaging winds. A storm or two could produce brief funnels and weak/brief tornadoes. Our threat should drop drastically after sunset. That’s where we lose the punch of instability that is a result of daytime heating.

The chance for strong to severe storms isn’t over yet though. We’ll briefly see some sunshine tomorrow. As we approach evening, we’ll have more unstable air to work with as a boundary sinks southward. With that in place, isolated severe storms are possible again tomorrow evening. The primary hazards are for gusty winds and large hail.

By Thursday, a more impressive system is working up from the SW. This will combine with higher instability and stronger wind shear to increase our tornado threat. This will be a developing situation in the days ahead so make sure you stay tuned. For this, an Enhanced Risk is in place for a good chunk of the KSN Viewing Area. Hail larger than quarters and damaging wind gusts could be seen yet again.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms doesn’t leave us as we close down the work week as more moisture is in play by Friday. A disturbance will be sparking up more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The chance lingers right into the start of the holiday weekend but the atmosphere is looking to remain rather capped. This should limit our development. Moisture and instability will be in place so this is also something that will have to remain monitored. Isolated showers and storms are possible yet again Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

Please remember to stay “Weather Aware”

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman