Teachman’s Take: Evening Spotty Storms, Slim Rain Chance Independence Day

Several storms have tracked through the southern part of the state today. Some places have picked up more than 10″ of rain!

These slow moving storms are a big hazard for flash flooding. Please remember to avoid any flooded areas. Tonight the storms will continue to form over central and eastern Kansas.

Rain will move slowly and continue through Thursday morning.

On Independence Day, the best chance for thunderstorms will be for our northwest communities. Elsewhere, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm isn’t out of the question.

If you are going to watch fireworks, make sure to watch the weather and stay inside if you see lightning. For the most part we will stay dry but a small chance for a brief, pop-up shower will stick around.

The sky will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90s tomorrow.

Friday will bring a higher chance for widespread strong to severe thunderstorms by late evening.

The 90s will stick around until the weekend when we will see a dip in temperatures. We won’t stay down for long as temps heat up into the 90s by next Monday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman