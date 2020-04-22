Teachman’s Take: Evening storms give way to a much warmer Thursday

A potent storm system is tracking through the Southern Plains tonight. Tornado watches and warnings have been in effect across Oklahoma and Texas. There have also been reports of strong, damaging tornadoes in that part of the country.

We are on the northern side, which means we will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in play this evening, wrapping up by midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 1 AM Friday for the counties highlighted in green. Additional rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to an inch, with locally higher amounts.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s.

More sunshine with warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The next system for wet weather begins Thursday night. It will be hit or miss through most of Friday.

The weekend is looking nice and comfortable. A system will pass through the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. This should not impact most weekend plans due to limited chances for rain.

Scattered chances for more rain will pass through next week as highs warm to the 70s and 80s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman