Teachman’s Take: Evening storms lead to an unsettled weekend with more chances for rain

Today feels like a hot and humid summer day ahead of the cold front with highs in the 90s. Cool and dry weather created a fall-like feeling behind the front in the northwest corner of our viewing area.

The front that is stirring up temperatures across the state, will aid in thunderstorm creation this evening. Potentially severe storms will develop in central Kansas and then unzip to the northeast.

Storms will linger early tonight, but then track to the northeast of the KSN viewing area.

Strong to severe systems are possible this evening. A Slight Risk is issued in South Central Kansas and extends to the northeast beyond the Kansas/Missouri state line. The biggest hazard will be large hail. Other hazards include lightning, gusty winds, and flooding.

Another cluster of showers will form tomorrow morning to the southwest.

These storms will be unorganized until the late afternoon when they will congeal into a line.

Severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon. A slight risk is posted for South Central into eastern Kansas. Threats include large hail, gusty winds, and flooding. Storms could be around Wichita during the Downtown Chili Cookoff in the afternoon.

There is a Fire Weather Watch issued for Sunday afternoon to the northwest.

Expect several more rounds of storms next week. With a front hanging close to home, flooding concerns could grow due to heavy and repeated rainfall. Temperatures will be seasonably warm until Wednesday when they’ll dip into the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman