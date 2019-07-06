Teachman’s Take: Evening storms with more in store over the weekend

We’ve had a few showers and thunderstorms pass by for a few so far today. Now, our attention is ahead of a southbound front. Thunderstorms will become numerous early this evening and cluster together into the overnight.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for our friends in southwest Kansas.

Initially, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are main threats. Although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will also come packed with these storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several of our counties in north central Kansas. This is where we have seen several inches of rainfall over the last couple of days.

An inch or two could easily fall with the stronger storms. There will be locally higher amounts. The movement of these storms could be slow enough to enhance a flash flooding threat heading into tonight. Lightning is another concern for anybody spending the holiday weekend outdoors.

Overnight, it will be muggy with thunderstorms tracking through our area.

The front that sparks tonight’s storms will shift slightly to the south on Saturday. This puts us in line for new thunderstorm development by afternoon and evening. A storm or two could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday and Monday both offer up more storms, scattered around Kansas. Temperatures will fall into the 80s briefly on Sunday before heading back to the 90s on Monday.

Drier conditions will move in by the middle of next week. Temps will definitely feel like summertime!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman