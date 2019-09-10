Teachman’s Take: Evening strong storms west, temps trend near average

Clouds have been lurking around this evening associated with one wave of showers and thunderstorms departing into northeastern Kansas. New showers and thunderstorms have been popping up out west where we’ve seen the sunshine longer and where the atmosphere is more unstable. This rain will track to the northeast through this evening.

One or two of the storms in western Kansas will bring damaging winds and larger hail. Once we lose the sunshine, the intensity of these storms will drop. The impulse responsible for this activity will march east through the overnight and will keep showers and random rumbles popping heading into Tuesday.

While the winds have been strong today, they will back off slightly overnight. Temperatures will range from the 50s and 60s in the northwestern corner of our viewing area to the lower 70s for Wichita.

Winds will pick up where they left off on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s. A shower is possible in the morning followed by another chance during the late afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday looks to be our driest day of the week before the door opens to more unsettled skies Thursday into Friday. Storms could linger into the start of the weekend but quickly dry out by Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures will start toasty early this week and drop closer to average by Thursday and Friday. Once drier conditions take over next weekend, highs will return to the 90s and stay there into early next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman