Teachman’s Take: Excessive heat watch this week

Temperatures today, while hot, were bearable compared to where we will be later this week. Under plentiful amounts of sunshine, highs for most of Kansas reached into the 90s. It’s been cooler to the east due to more cloud cover associated with the remnants of Barry.

The big story this week will be the heat. An Excessive Heat Watch is posted for Wednesday through Saturday. Highs during this time frame will hit the upper 90s to the lower 100s. You combine this heat with high levels of humidity, and it will be dangerous!

Please take all safety precautions in the heat this week.

Highs on Tuesday will be toastier from the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s. The humidity is also rising.

As for rain chances this week, they will be slim. The active storm track is to the north and west of us. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in western Kansas this evening, although most of our friends will be dry.

Storms will try to bubble up once again on Tuesday out west and closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. As a disturbance moves by, it may spark off an overnight shower for Wichita into early Wednesday morning. The chances for this happening are low.

There is a cold front pegged to come through late in the weekend and early next week. It should be able to squeeze out a little rain for us. Plus, it’s going to end this week’s heat wave and drop our temps into the 80s to start next week.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman