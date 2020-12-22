Teachman’s Take: Extreme winds, high fire danger as a potent cold front makes the move into Kansas

Winds will be a big weather story over the next 24 hours as a cold front swings through the region. And they are just getting started!

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are pinpointed through Wednesday evening.

Wind gusts between 50 and 60 MPH are possible! Christmas decorations could take a hit with these intense winds.

Today our flow has been from the south which enabled us to warm into the lower 60s for the majority.

With these winds, we need to monitor for any fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect through 4 AM Wednesday.

As the front comes through, it will not have much moisture to work with for us in Kansas. Nebraska stands the better shot for snow. We could have a rain/snow shower north of I-70 with drizzle/sprinkles east of Wichita. Dry air will win out on this one.

Colder air sinks south. It will be a significant difference Wednesday and the winds will make it feel raw.

Christmas Eve will be our coldest day before transitioning milder. We will rebound to the upper 40s and 50s on Christmas with highs this weekend in the upper 50s to near 60. Another system crosses our path this weekend, but dry air prevails on that one, too.

We are monitoring next Tuesday through Thursday for a potential winter storm. Lots to be ironed out between now and then as the system comes into better focus.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman