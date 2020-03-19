Teachman’s Take: Extreme winds usher in a wintry change overnight

The system that we have been tracking through the day has now started to produce showers and storms to the northwest.

As temperatures cool this evening, this will change to snow. Snow will fall rather quickly and strong winds will blow it around which will greatly reduce visibility.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for the counties highlighted in orange through Friday morning.

Snowfall accumulation could total up to 4 inches to the far northwest, but most will only see a trace to an inch or two.

As the front passes through, the winds will switch from the south to the north. Much colder air will drop overnight lows to the teens, 20s and 30s as any snow quickly tapers across northern Kansas.

Winds will stay strong through the overnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect until the early morning hours Friday.

Fire weather is also a concern through most of central into western Kansas this evening.

Tomorrow will start rather gloomy due to a drastic drop in temperatures and cloudy skies. Skies should start to clear through the afternoon, but temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend.

The next rain chance will return on Sunday, but will be relatively low. Another series of disturbances will pass through during the first part of next week.

This active weather pattern does not look to be slowing down. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman