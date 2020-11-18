Teachman’s Take: Extreme winds, warm and dry conditions elevate fire concerns Wednesday

Winds are in the process of picking up and will amplify by dawn.

Fire Weather Watches have been posted for central and eastern Kansas tomorrow from 11 AM to 6 PM. Relative humidity levels will drop to the teens out west and range between 20-40% for central and eastern communities during the afternoon. This is something to keep a close eye on through Thursday as well before winds start to drop.

Gusts on Wednesday will approach 50 MPH, especially in central and eastern Kansas which is why a Wind Advisory will go into effect from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Temps will be unseasonably warm during our afternoons for the remainder of the work week and into Saturday before our next cold front slides through the region.

Highs will warm into the 70s with isolated 80s out west through the end of the work week. Record high temperatures could be in jeopardy.

Changes start to move in this weekend. Showers will blossom over Nebraska and slowly sag southward.

The bulk of the moisture moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps will be warm enough to support rain. At the end of this event, a few snowflakes could mix to the northwest. Widespread rainfall amounts from 0.10″ to 0.50″ are possible. Select locations will be able to pick up 1″ – 1.5″ of rain.

Once the front clears, temperatures will be much cooler for Thanksgiving week in the 40s and 50s. A storm system pegged just before Thanksgiving looks like it will stay far enough to the south of us.

We may get a brief shot of 60-degree weather trying to work northward on Thanksgiving.

