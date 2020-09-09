Teachman’s Take: Fall chill and rain slowly moving through Kansas

A fall chill has settled into the Central High Plains along with a steady rain. Temperatures will be slow to warm this week as another wave of moisture approaches before the weekend starts.

The wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow confined to the northwest earlier today transitioned over to a cold rain this afternoon for communities near the Kansas/Colorado state line and kept marching east. That snow earlier today made it into the record books for the earliest snowfall on record for Goodland checking in around a half inch along with the record-breaking cold over the last 24 hours. Other communities are also in the books with new record low temperatures.

The rest of us will battle on-again/off-again chilly showers into tonight. The rain is tracking from the south to the north and we will have to wait for this system to push eastward before our rain chances drop.

Overnight, I see the bulk of the rain shifting into central and eastern Kansas. It should stay light before this wave lifts away by midday Thursday.

As showers with this wave depart Thursday, clouds will remain in place. Areas of drizzle are possible before another shot of showers arrives early on Friday. It looks spotty and not as substantial.

Temperatures Thursday again trend below average, primarily in the 50s.

Additional light rainfall amounts out west are expected through the remainder of the workweek. Central and eastern Kansas have the potential to pick up more, from 1″ to 1.5″ of additional rain. Isolated pockets to 2″ are possible.

Sunshine returns this weekend and lasts into next week as high pressure steers the ship. Afternoon highs will return to the 80s this weekend and stick around into most of next week.

Highs out west could even reach the 90s briefly before a cold front arrives by the end of next week. This will knock our temperatures down a few pegs, but the cooler air we are expecting at the end of next week is not as significantly cold as what we are currently facing.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman