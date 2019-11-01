Teachman’s Take: Fall Weather for this Weekend, Dry until Next Week

Northerly flow in the west has brought down cool air which dropped temperatures. Meanwhile, southerly winds remain ahead of the cold front in the southeast so temperatures reached in the 50s today.

This front is the first of several that will not bring wet weather, but rather only a shift in wind.

If you are headed out to watch a football game tonight, it will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s and nearing the 30s by the end of the game.

This weekend will be dry and quiet.

A high pressure system in the west will clear skies and calm winds on Saturday.

Another dry cold front will track through the state on Sunday. Temperatures will reach the high 50s. Highs will top out for the week on Monday in the low 60s, but then take a drop on Tuesday.

A slim rain chance is possible during the mid week. The best chance for wet weather is on Thursday.