Teachman’s Take: Falls wins over summer as showers and storms move through

It’s the first day of October and two seasons are fighting for control. We had the 50s to the northwest with the 80s and 90s in south central Kansas for highs today. Wichita warmed into the lower 90s this afternoon. Fall will eventually win out this week, but it will take time before the front completely crosses the state.

We’ve also been dealing with rain and storms for a good portion of the day out in western and northern Kansas. The rain is now making its presence known around Wichita.

Waves of rain will work up from the southwest through the overnight and Wednesday along this boundary that is applying the brakes.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for northeast Kansas until 10 PM. Our counties have been removed from this watch as the tornadic threat has shifted northeast.

There is a Slight Risk, highlighted in yellow, for our counties in north central Kansas. With the advancement of the front and the setting sun, our chances for severe storms are dropping for this evening.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please be weather aware over the next 24 hours as weather conditions change with the addition of more rain.

Rainfall totals through early Thursday could be anywhere from an inch or two to nearly 4″ of rain. Not everybody will see this much and some locations could see more. A lot is going to depend on where the strongest storms track.

This front is going to bring about big temperature changes. While it will take until Wednesday night before the cooler air arrives for Wichita, many of us will see overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Highs on Wednesday will be dependent on the location of the front. Communities ahead will be warmer than those behind it. Another round of strong to severe storms looks likely targeted near the Turnpike Wednesday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Thursday showers will hug the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and then spread across the state Friday and Saturday.

After tomorrow, temperatures will dip into the 60s for highs. We will return to the 70s by the weekend as showers wrap up Sunday.

Next week looks to start on a dry note with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman