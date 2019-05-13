Teachman’s Take: Feeling Like Summer, Storm Chances Increase

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have popped up late today in areas along and south of the KS/OK state line for our far southwest communities. These will track to the southeast heading into early tonight.

A storm or shower could make its way into the Wichita area later in the night as this wave works east. Most locations will be dry. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Temperatures will jump into the 80s for the majority of the state with the SW part inching closer to 90. An isolated shower or storm is possible late tomorrow afternoon and evening especially in western Kansas.

Highs keep going up into the 80s and 90s as early as Wednesday. It will be time to turn on the A/C because in addition to the heat, the humidity will also build throughout the work week thanks to a gusty southerly flow.

Rain chances on Wednesday will once again be spotty and concentrated across northern Kansas.

Friday and Saturday will need to be monitored for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. All the ingredients are coming together for this possibility. Please keep this in mind as we approach the end of the work week and kick off the weekend.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman