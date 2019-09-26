Teachman’s Take: Feels like fall today, summer tomorrow with storms returning

The calm and quiet fall-like day brought us a nice break from the heat today.

The next weather event will be a potentially severe system that will move into Kansas tomorrow. Storms will begin to bubble up Friday afternoon.

The system will unzip to the northeast and could keep the severe weather threat through the evening hours.

There is a slight risk for severe storms for Friday afternoon and into the evening hours from Emporia to Topeka to Kansas City. This system could produce strong winds and large hail even farther southwest in the Marginal Risk area toward Pratt and Medicine Lodge, including the Wichita area.

After dark, storms will be mainly northeast of the KSN viewing area.

Another round of rain will form in southwest Kansas in the early morning hours Saturday.

These storms could briefly be on the stronger side, but most should be garden variety. Showers will move through central and eastern portions of the state on Saturday.

Saturday night storms will congeal into a line and could be severe as they track east in the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be warmer for most of us Friday.

Temperatures will bounce from the 80s Friday to 70s on Saturday and back to the 80s on Sunday. The 80s are where we will stay until Wednesday as temps will fall back to the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman