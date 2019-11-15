Teachman’s Take: Few weekend sprinkles with temps on the milder side

It has been another sunshiny, warm and stellar day across Kansas! The winds have increased slightly. Seeing as they are from the south, we have seen more 60s than in the last few days.

Overnight we’ll cool under partly starry skies to the 30s. Winds will be breezy.

Temperatures, while mild, were significantly warmer than earlier this week. We will be on a warming trend for several more days.

A few spots, especially out west, will approach the 70s Saturday afternoon.

Once the high pressure system overhead departs, a fast-moving system will sweep through with the potential for a few sprinkles or a brief shower this weekend.

We could use the rain as the drought is intensifying out west. However, amounts will barely register this weekend. The next best system to pick up a little moisture won’t come until the middle to latter days of next week.

The initial phase on Wednesday will bring about rain. The amount of moisture expected won’t be a drought-buster, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point. As colder temperatures wrap into our late-week set up, a brief change to snow isn’t out of the question. We’ll continue to monitor trends as we get closer.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman