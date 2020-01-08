Teachman’s Take: Fire danger high Wednesday, rain/snow by end of week

It’s been a gorgeous Tuesday across the Sunflower State thanks to high pressure holding strong over the region.

We’ve seen lots of sunshine, with the mild air streaming in ahead of our next cold front slated to arrive by Thursday.

Southwest winds will keep pumping in the warmth throughout the next couple of days before that boundary erases our springy feel.

Overnight, a few more clouds will sneak in with temperatures expected to remain above average. Lows will dip into the 20s throughout the majority of the region.

Even more warmth is on the table for Wednesday. Winds will become stronger through the afternoon as this system looms to our west.

With the dry air in place and the blustery conditions, we have a heightened fire danger.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect through Wednesday evening. I wouldn’t be surprised to see additional counties added to this list tomorrow.

The mild air holds into Thursday as the cold front moves in, bringing the chance of a few showers. The best chances for moisture remain east of the Turnpike as the frontal boundary tracks east.

By Friday, a trailing piece of energy behind the surface area of low pressure will make for a band of rain and snow to move through the region.

Moderate to heavy snow could fall with some accumulation looking likely.

A wobble in the track of this disturbance will play a role in who sees more of the rain/snow mixture compared to all snow and for how long it sticks around our region.

This is something we’ll be fine-tuning in the days ahead. Some snow may linger into the first half of the weekend before we clear out.

Temperatures will plummet behind this system with highs only in the 20s and 30s Friday and Saturday. More sunshine will take over for Sunday with highs rebounding into the 40s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman