Teachman’s Take: First a frigid night followed by a warming weekend

Arctic air has blasted through Kansas. Temperatures tumbled to the single digits this morning with wind chills below zero.

Overnight lows will be even colder than what we saw this morning. Grab the big coat, gloves, and hat as you head out Friday morning.

Even though temperatures will be warming, they will stay below average tomorrow. Highs will only reach the 30s Friday afternoon. Winds will become stronger.

The warming trend will continue through the weekend. Expect more sunshine and temps that will jump to the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

The next chance for rain and snow will return with cloudy conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman