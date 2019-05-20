Teachman’s Take: Flooding, isolated severe storms likely into Tuesday

A potent storm system is on the move. With much of the Central High Plains close to the warm front, thunderstorms will continue to fire.

We’ve already seen heavy rain and storms in the last 24 hours with more moisture streaming up from the south into tonight. That southerly flow will feed these strong to severe storms with rainfall totals possibly topping out over 5-6″ for some of us. Locally higher amounts are also possible!

Flash flood watches and warnings expand across much of the state.

The other threat is severe weather. All modes of severe storms are possible bringing the potential for isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. The best chances will be southward into OK where instability and lift is greater. A rare High Risk is posted for most of Oklahoma and parts of Texas.

As these storms merge into a squall line through the overnight, a spin-up tornado isn’t out of the question. While the threat is low, it’s not zero. Gusty winds will also be a big concern.

As this low spins through the state tomorrow, gusty winds will continue along with widespread storms to start.

Activity will become more scattered through the day but we could still see isolated strong to severe storms.

We do catch a brief break on Wednesday with some drier air trying to build in but it won’t last long. Another disturbance is on the move which will spread rain and storms into the area Wednesday night.

A better chance arrives on Thursday with more severe storms possible. These storms will linger into the day on Friday but our moisture chances aren’t over yet. This parade of storms continues with more chances of rain and thunder into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Stay weather aware!

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman