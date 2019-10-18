Teachman’s Take: Friday storms will clear out before Saturday activities

Today was a classic windy Kansas day. Winds were sustained above 20 mph for many neighborhoods.

A front that has entered the northwest corner of our viewing area and has shifted winds from the south to the north.

This front will progress through the state and produce showers and storms this evening. A storm or two could be strong to severe but most will lose their power after the sun goes down. The main hazard for tonight will be the strong winds. Lightning also needs to be watched closely for all outdoor evening events.

Storms will track east overnight.

Showers should clear out by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a beautiful day to be outside. Temperatures will be mild and skies will stay dry until Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front will pass through the state on Sunday. It will switch winds and cool temperatures. Shower and storm chances will be slim and focused to our east.

The work week will start out dry and cool. Temperatures will slowly increase through Wednesday.

There will be a bigger push of colder air by the end of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman