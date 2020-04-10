Teachman’s Take: From spring to winter this weekend, storms and snow possible

The definition of spring in Kansas? This weekend we will go from the warmth to a wintry chill with the possibility of strong to severe storms followed by snow and extreme winds that could gust to 60 MPH. WHEW! Lots of changes to address in this blog post.

The atmosphere is trying to bring more moisture our way, but it hasn’t been enough to develop any sprinkles nor showers this afternoon.

The southerly flow will continue to pump in moisture overnight, so a few showers are possible out west as a disturbance inches closer. We can already see that activity blossoming over northeastern Colorado.

A cold front that extends from a potent low pressure system will begin to work into northwest Kansas early Saturday morning. Since we will be in the warm sector, some showers are not out of the question, but they will remain below severe thresholds until the late afternoon.

As the front tracks south, it will encounter an unstable atmosphere over central and northeastern Kansas. This is where isolated strong to severe storms will fire first. A Marginal risk is posted for central and northeast Kansas for the potential for hail and strong winds late Saturday afternoon and evening. We will be watching these storms closely as our tornado threat is not zero.

As the front passes through, colder air will be ushered in by northerly winds and temperatures will drop. Snow is possible on the backside of this system for northern and western Kansas.

The heaviest snow will fall in Nebraska, but lighter accumulation is possible within our state lines. The farther south/southeast you live, the less likely you are to get snow.

As the system passes through on Sunday, the wind will be extreme. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for most of the state from Sunday morning through the evening due to winds sustained from 20 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH.

This system will clear out by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry, but cold. A hard freeze is possible Sunday night and again Monday night.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the week and reach more seasonable norms by the end.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman