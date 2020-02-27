Teachman’s Take: From winter to spring in a matter of days

The sun sure did shine bright today! However, the northerly winds kept temperatures in the 30s throughout the state.

A weak disturbance will pass through Thursday. This brings a slim chance for sprinkles, maybe a brief rain shower. Temps could be cold enough to produce a spot of sleet or two.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer than today. This trend will continue through the weekend.

Drier air settles in due to a ridge of high pressure on Friday. Temperatures will warm with sunny to partly cloudy conditions over the weekend.

We will ring in the last day of February and first day of March with temperatures feeling more like spring! Average high temperatures are in the lower 50s this time of year.

The next upset will follow early next week. Rain chances will remain slim on Monday and Tuesday with better chances for a wintry mix on Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman